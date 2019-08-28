Permira-Backed TeamViewer Gearing Up For Frankfurt IPO

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Private equity-backed German software company TeamViewer is planning to go public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange later this year, private equity firm Permira said Wednesday. According to the statement, TeamViewer’s owner TigerLuxOne is majority-owned by funds advised by the private equity firm. Permira said in the statement that the initial public offering is expected to be made up solely of TigerLuxOne’s shares. The exact number of shares was not disclosed in the statement, but the Financial Times reported that the offering would value TeamViewer at €4 billion to €5 billion ($4.43 billion to $5.54 billion), according to a person familiar with the...

