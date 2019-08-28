Justices Again Asked To Abolish Fed. Circ.'s 1-Line Orders

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has again been asked to rule that the Federal Circuit is constitutionally barred from affirming decisions with a single line. In an Aug. 23 petition, SPIP Litigation Group LLC told the high court that the Federal Circuit wrongly offered no explanation when it upheld a lower court’s decision that the company’s internet voice-calling patents were not infringed by Apple and Cisco and left in place a decision that it said was based on a faulty reading of key patent claims. The petition focuses on the issue of whether the Federal Circuit's frequent practice of issuing "cryptic" one-line affirmances under Rule 36, which SPIP said violates...

