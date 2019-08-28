Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear IPR Merger Ruling

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday said it won’t reevaluate its decision that a merger rendered ON Semiconductor ineligible to challenge three Power Integrations Inc. patents. The appeals court wasn’t persuaded by ON’s arguments that the panel “artificially narrow[ed]” who can request inter partes reviews, when it found that ON's merger with Fairchild Semiconductor changed the case's timeline. Neither the full court nor the panel elected to rehear the case. Under the America Invents Act, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board can’t institute an IPR if the petition is filed more than one year after the petitioner, its privy or a real party in...

