GOP Senator On Tax Writing Panel To Step Down At Year-End

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., who serves on the Senate Finance Committee, said Wednesday that he will retire by the end of 2019. As a member of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., was an advocate for passage of the 2017 tax overhaul, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (AP) Isakson, 74, who joined the Finance Committee in 2013, said that will be stepping down by the end of the year after consulting with his doctors and his family. “I am leaving a job I love because my health challenges are taking their toll on me, my family and my...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS