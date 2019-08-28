ITC Swears In Ex-Barnes & Thornburg, USTR Attys

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has sworn in a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP attorney and a former chief counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as commissioners, bringing the commission to almost full capacity. Randolph J. Stayin and Amy A. Karpel were sworn in Monday, replacing former commissioners Meredith M. Broadbent and Irving A. Williamson, respectively. The duo, who were confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Aug. 1, will serve until their terms expire on June 16, 2026, the ITC said. With the additions of Stayin and Karpel, there is now one vacant seat remaining in the six-person...

