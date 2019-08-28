Alaska AG Wants Revamp Of Union Fee Process Post-Janus

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Alaska must overhaul its processes for deducting union fees from public employees' paychecks in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Janus decision or risk trampling their First Amendment rights, the state's attorney general said in a legal memo Tuesday. Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson wrote in a legal opinion to Republican Gov. Michael J. Dunleavy that the state needs to make "a significant change" to its current payroll practices to bring them in line with Janus v. AFSCME, which held that workers can't be forced to pay so-called agency fees that cover the cost of collective bargaining. Under Janus, Clarkson...

