Coffee Co. Pursues Shipper In Court Over Spoiled Cargo

Law360, London (August 29, 2019, 4:44 PM BST) -- Two Asian food companies and an insurer have been given extra time to chase MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA for damages over allegedly soggy coffee, the latest of several U.K. suits claiming goods were ruined under the Swiss-based shipping giant’s watch. Judge Richard Jacobs has given Bero Coffee Singapore Pty Ltd., Malaysian-based Super Food Ingredients and insurer HDI Global SE until Feb. 20, to serve their claim on MSC, seeking damages for the alleged flooding of containers en route to Malaysia that were holding over 190,000 kilograms of coffee. Without the court’s permission for an extension, the claim would have expired on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS