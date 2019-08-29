Retailers Want Giant Eagle To Pay Back Fuel Subsidies

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Independent groceries operating under the Giant Eagle brand urged a Pennsylvania federal court not to allow changes to the supermarket company's fuel loyalty program that will help the company's in-house convenience stores at their expense and to force the company to honor fuel credits the small businesses are owed. The independent grocery stores suing Giant Eagle are participants in a company program that provides customers with discounts on fuel based on grocery store purchases. Under the agreement the smaller grocery stores are responsible for paying Giant Eagle the cost of gasoline purchased. To lessen the impact of the program on the...

