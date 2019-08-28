Orchids Committee Floats Lien Fight Settlement With Lender

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in the Chapter 11 case of toilet paper maker Orchids Paper Products Co. proposed a settlement Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court that would resolve the committee's challenge to the liens of the debtor's prepetition lenders. In the motion seeking approval of the settlement, the committee said its challenge to the validity of liens held by prepetition lender Orchids Investment LLC — also the debtor-in-possession lender in the case — would be resolved through a holdback used to fund payment of general unsecured claims, among other terms. The committee brought its lien challenge through an adversary...

