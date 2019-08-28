Pa. Rehab Center CEO Cops To Insurance Fraud Scheme

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The CEO of a now-defunct Pennsylvania addiction treatment company pled guilty on Wednesday to charges that he helped orchestrate a massive fraud scheme that allegedly involved overbilling insurers for intentionally shoddy rehabilitation services. Jason Gerner, the former CEO of Liberation Way LLC, copped to a pair of conspiracy charges brought in March as part of a joint operation by state and federal prosecutors alleging his company raked in profits by illegally obtaining premium health coverage for its participants and then deluging insurers with bills. Gerner is scheduled to be sentenced in January. "These defendants took advantage of the very people they were supposed...

