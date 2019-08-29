Health M&A Opportunities Demand Special Care

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Buyers are currently exercising patience and discipline to account for uncertainty in the global economy, but experts anticipate that health care companies and private equity firms will continue to see M&A opportunities in the health care space, given the availability of capital, competitive pressure imposed by other health care companies and new market entrants, and ongoing challenges related to reimbursement and regulatory issues.[1] PwC recently reported an increase in U.S. health services deal activity of 7.3% in Q2 2019 (versus Q1 2019) and an increase in Q2 deal value of 10.3% compared to average deal values in the preceding seven quarters.[2]...

