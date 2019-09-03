Delaware Powerhouse: Grant & Eisenhofer

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- After more than two decades of handling high-profile and complex corporate litigation, Grant & Eisenhofer PA remains a securities stalwart that has secured numerous major recoveries for shareholders over the years such as the $92.5 million settlement for Starz Inc. investors in late 2018. The firm’s 44-attorney Wilmington office has once again landed on Law360's list of Delaware Powerhouse firms for taking on cases against some of the world’s biggest companies while navigating a period of transition after the retirement of firm co-founder Stuart M. Grant, one of Delaware’s preeminent corporate litigators. Although the departure of Grant has greatly impacted the...

