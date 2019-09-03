Florida Powerhouse: Akerman

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Coming up on the 100th anniversary of its founding, Akerman LLP is holding tight to its roots as a standout law firm in Florida, all while lodging novel challenges to the Sunshine State's medical marijuana program and helping Hillary Clinton's brother dodge a visa fraud case. Akerman's performance has landed the firm among Law360's Florida Powerhouses and is the second-largest firm on the list with 382 attorneys in the state out of 723 nationally, as of July. Founded in Orlando, Florida, in 1920, the nearly centenarian firm said it counts car retailer AutoNation, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Wells Fargo and...

