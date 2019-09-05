Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Morgan Lewis & Bockius

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Whether representing major banks, pharmaceutical companies or a Sudanese refugee, the Pennsylvania offices of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP have leveraged their global reach to their clients' benefit over the last 12 months. The Washington, D.C.-headquartered firm landed on Law360's Pennsylvania Powerhouse list for 2019 by scoring deals and wins for global clients, while working from the state where the firm was founded 146 years ago. "What I think we're proudest of at Morgan Lewis ... is the depth and diversity of the matters we represent," said Timothy Levin, managing partner of the firm's Philadelphia office. "We are doing national and international,...

