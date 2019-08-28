Trump's Latest Noms Include Jones Day, Jenner & Block Attys

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The White House revealed a slate of new nominees to the federal bench Wednesday afternoon, including an Oregon state circuit judge tapped for a Ninth Circuit seat that the president has struggled to fill, an assistant U.S. attorney for the Second Circuit and Jones Day and Jenner & Block LLP partners to federal courts in California. Judge Danielle J. Hunsaker, selected for the Ninth Circuit, and William J. Nardini, for the Second, are the only nominees to the federal appeals bench in Wednesday's announcement by the White House. The lower federal court nominees are Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha,...

