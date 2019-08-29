Credit Card Processor Must Face FTC's Monetary Claims

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Credit card processor Electronic Payment Solutions LLC can't shake the Federal Trade Commission's claims that the company should have to pay for its alleged participation in an elaborate $7 million scam, an Arizona federal judge ruled Wednesday. Judge Stephen M McNamee found that Electronic Payment Systems' CEO John Dorsey and its founding and managing partner Tom McCann could not end the case against them and their company and its affiliates, saying the FTC had sufficiently met the standards for seeking monetary damages in its accusations against the processing company. The two EPS officers sought to dismiss the monetary claims against them...

