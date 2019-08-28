Calif. High Court Taps Retired Judge To Probe Bar Exam Leak

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Retired appellate Judge Arthur G. Scotland and his current law firm Nielsen Merksamer Parrinello Gross & Leoni LLP will lead the California Supreme Court's investigation into how a list of essay topics made it into the hands of law school deans before last month's bar exam, the court announced Wednesday. The state Supreme Court said last month that it intended to conduct a "thorough and independent" investigation into a State Bar of California email sent out July 25 — five days before the exam — that included the essay topics and the subject for the performance test. After the email went...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS