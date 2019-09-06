Delaware Powerhouse: Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Boutique law firm Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP's bankruptcy practice ties to Delaware run deep, with the California-based firm having opened a Wilmington office nearly two decades ago as the state was cementing its status as a Chapter 11 magnet. In the years since, Pachulski Stang has carved out a place for itself in some of the Delaware district's largest and most noteworthy insolvencies, earning a spot this year among Law360's 2019 Delaware Powerhouse firms. Laura Davis Jones, a name partner who opened the Wilmington office in 2000, was present at the creation of Delaware's bankruptcy reputation. The Wilmington native...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS