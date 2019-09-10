Delaware Powerhouse: Richards Layton

Law360 (September 10, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- With a roster of homegrown attorneys bringing to bear its vast knowledge of Delaware's unique body of law, Richards Layton & Finger PA has maintained its perch atop the state's legal landscape by consistently getting high-profile courtroom wins in one of the busiest jurisdictions in the country. Whether it's working on multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, guiding corporate restructurings or defending clients' intellectual property rights, Richards Layton's successes in The First State have landed it on Law360’s list of Delaware Powerhouse firms for 2019. Richards Layton’s roots trace back more than 100 years in Delaware, where it maintains its only office on...

