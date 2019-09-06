Florida Powerhouse: Morgan & Morgan

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Even as it focuses on staking out a national footprint, Morgan & Morgan PA's heart still beats strong in its home state of Florida, where the personal injury firm continues to rack up courtroom wins while also emerging as an innovator through its embrace of technology and unconventional contingency-fee-based corporate practice. The firm has come a long way since launching in Orlando three decades ago with three attorneys. With 355 of the firm's 500 lawyers based in its now two dozen offices across the Sunshine State and winning multimillion-dollar verdicts at a breathtaking pace, Morgan & Morgan has earned itself a...

