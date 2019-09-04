Pennsylvania Powerhouse: Cozen O’Connor

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Cozen O’Connor has proven itself to be one of Pennsylvania’s most dominant law firms over the last year as it notched high-stakes victories for clients including the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in a headline-grabbing fight over its relationship with insurer Highmark Inc. Cozen O’Connor, one of four firms tapped as Law360’s Pennsylvania Powerhouses for 2019, managed to fend off claims from the state’s attorney general that UPMC was violating its duties as a public charity when it refused to contract with Highmark for continued in-network access. Helping to lead the charge for UPMC during proceedings in the state’s Commonwealth Court...

