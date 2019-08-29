Swedbank Taps New CEO To Tackle Money Laundering Crisis

Law360, London (August 29, 2019, 2:33 PM BST) -- Swedbank has hired the head of a Swedish insurer to steer the lender as it attempts to shake off allegations linking it to a money laundering scandal in the Baltics. Jens Henriksson was appointed Wednesday to lead the Stockholm-based lender, which fired its last chief executive earlier this year and dismissed its chairman after becoming tied up in the "dirty money" crisis engulfing its Danish peer, Danske Bank A/S. Longtime financial services veteran Henriksson departed Folksam, where he had been CEO, on Wednesday, the Swedish insurer said. Swedbank said he will take up his new position as soon as possible. He replaces Anders...

