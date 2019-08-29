UK Moves Toward Treating Bitcoin As Property In Key Ruling

Law360, London (August 29, 2019, 6:42 PM BST) -- London’s High Court has, for the first time, taken steps to recognize Bitcoin as legal property in a ruling on a hacking case, paving the way for a legal precedent that will help victims of fraud secure the return of stolen cryptocurrency. A High Court ruling has opened the door for victims of cryptocurrency fraud to seek remedies where freezing orders may not be feasible. (AP) Judge Clare Moulder issued an asset preservation order — an interim ruling that stops assets from being dissipated or transferred — in July over approximately £1.2 million ($1.46 million) stolen in Bitcoin from a cryptocurrency...

