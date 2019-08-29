UK Bank Stopped From Ditching French Fintech Contract

Law360, London (August 29, 2019, 7:43 PM BST) -- A London judge Thursday temporarily blocked Raphaels Bank from terminating its agreement with payment services provider Sogexia over concerns that some customers' electronic money transfers exceeded a French law cap, saying the fintech company shouldn't lose customers while the matter goes forward. Sogexia SARL, a French company offering payment services to clients through Raphaels Bank, sought a last-minute injunction to prevent its business partner from canceling their contract, possibly as early as noon on Thursday. R. Raphael & Sons PLC, the bank's parent company, said it was ending the agreement based on its belief that some electronic money transfers provided by...

