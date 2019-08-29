White & Case-Led DIC Inks €985M Deal For BASF Pigment Unit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 10:41 AM EDT) -- Japanese chemical company DIC Corp., steered by White & Case, said Thursday it has inked a deal to snap up the global pigments unit of German chemical company BASF for €985 million ($1.09 billion). BASF said in its own statement about the deal, however, that the purchase price “on a cash and debt-free basis” is €1.15 billion. In an email to Law360 on Thursday, a BASF representative said the €985 million refers to the equity value, which will be decided on the day the deal closes, while the €1.15 billion refers to the enterprise value on a cash and debt-free basis....

