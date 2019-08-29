Mexican Fintech Co. Brings In $42M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Mexico-based financial technology company Credijusto has raised $42 million in its latest funding round, led by venture investor Point72 Ventures and a Goldman Sachs investment arm, the company said Thursday. The Series B investments are Point72 Ventures' and Goldman Sachs Principal Strategic Investments' first forays into the Mexican market, Credijusto said in a statement. The company offers loans and equipment leases to small and medium-size enterprises, which make up the bulk of businesses and employment in Mexico. The fintech startup said it plans to use the funds to support its growth and expand its product offerings, including the launch of digital...

