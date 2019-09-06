IP Hires: Bryan Cave, Jenner & Block, Freeborn & Peters

Law360 (September 6, 2019, 10:04 AM EDT) -- In this week’s round of intellectual property attorney moves, Bryan Cave has hired an IP litigator from Winston & Strawn, Jenner & Block nabbed an Olympic soccer player turned patent lawyer, and Freeborn & Peters added two pharma-focused attorneys from Katten Muchin. Here are the details on these notable IP hires. Winston & Strawn IP Partner Joins Bryan Cave In Chicago Jonathan E. Retsky Jonathan E. Retsky has joined Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP’s Chicago office as a partner, bringing more than 30 years of experience handling all forms of patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret cases, the firm said. Retsky was most...

