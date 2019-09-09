Change High Court Nominee Vetting, Justice Ginsburg Says

Law360, Chicago (September 9, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The country must cut through a period of sharp political divide and stop vetting U.S. Supreme Court candidates by trying to predict how they'll vote on hot-button cases, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said while receiving an award in Chicago on Monday. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg responds to a question during her appearance at the University of Chicago on Monday to accept an award. (AP) Speaking with Katherine Baicker, the dean of the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, as she accepted the school's 2019 Harris Dean's Award, Justice Ginsburg said the country's political divisiveness is illustrated by the...

