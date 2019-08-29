Split Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Order Junking IPRs On Remand

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision not to review a patent on the opioid addiction treatment Suboxone at all, after the Federal Circuit said the board didn’t review enough of it, cannot be appealed, a split panel of the appeals court said Thursday. The Federal Circuit dismissed BioDelivery Sciences’ appeal of the PTAB’s decision denying inter partes review of Aquestive Therapeutics’ patent. The board’s ruling came on remand from the appeals court, which held last year that the PTAB erred by upholding the patent without considering all of BioDelivery’s invalidity arguments. The America Invents Act states that PTAB decisions whether...

