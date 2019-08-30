Investment Firms Settle $3M Investment Fee Dispute

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 12:29 PM BST) -- A London-based financial adviser has settled its suit accusing a Rwandan investment firm of refusing to pay nearly $3 million in invoiced fees. Judge Stephen Phillips said in an order at the High Court that the claimant, IAF Corporate Finance LLP, had told the court it had reached terms with Ngali Holdings Ltd. that resolved the litigation. As a result, the judge said in Wednesday's order that he would stayed the action unless proceedings were needed to enforce the terms of the settlement. Judge Phillips did not make an order granting legal costs to either side. IAF sued Ngali in June 2017...

