Fla. Gov. Appoints Four Judges For Circuit Court In Miami

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis filled four openings in the circuit court for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit in Miami-Dade County on Thursday, elevating three judges from the county court and tapping a federal attorney for the positions. The governor named William Altfield, Gina Beovides, Laura Shearon Cruz and Marlene Fernandez-Karavetsos to replace three judges who have moved up to state appellate and federal courts and one who resigned. The governor's office also noted that with three of the selections being women, 50 percent of DeSantis' appointments to the bench so far have been women. “All four have distinguished legal careers, and I...

