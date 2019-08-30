Barclays Hit With $1.8M Suit Over Fraudulent Payment

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 7:20 PM BST) -- A security services provider has sued Barclays Bank UK PLC in England after the lender refused to return $1.81 million that the United Arab Emirates company said it was tricked into paying out by a fraudster. Arempa — which distributes and supplies security, border control and aviation solutions — has filed a suit in the High Court against Barclays, seeking restitution and damages for the $1.81 million it paid to an account held at Barclays in October by mistake. The Dubai-based company said it was induced to transfer the money in the midst of a deal with one of its long-established suppliers,...

