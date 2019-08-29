Bankrupt Philly Hospital Owner Says Sale Complies With Law

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The bankrupt owner and operator of a pair of Philadelphia hospitals said Thursday in Delaware that its proposed sale of resident doctor training programs complies with federal laws, adding that an objection from the federal government should be overruled at next week's sale hearing. In its reply to the objection from the U.S. Department of Justice, Center City Healthcare said its plan to sell training programs that cover more than 500 doctors at Hahnemann University Hospital will provide great benefits to the estate and the community, and the objection from the government is inconsistent with Medicare laws and other statutes....

