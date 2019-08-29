SEC Accuses Florida Attorney Of Defrauding NFL Players

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday sued Tallahassee lawyer Tim Howard and his hedge fund for allegedly defrauding former NFL players, a move that comes roughly a month after a Law360 investigation revealed how the attorney convinced his ailing clients to invest their life savings in a byzantine scheme. Howard, his hedge fund Cambridge Capital Group Advisors LLC and Cambridge's former investment manager Don Warner Reinhard have all been charged with securities fraud, according to the 29-page complaint filed Thursday. As Law360 previously reported, the SEC said Cambridge raised nearly $4 million from roughly 20 individuals, the majority of whom...

