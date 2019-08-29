Satisfying Requirements For Qualified Small Business Stock

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Over the past 25 years, the U.S. tax code has given founders and investors a significant tax break. Taxpayers holding qualified small business stock, or QSBS, may be able to avoid tax on all or part of their gain from the sale of QSBS if certain requirements are met. Because of this, founders should carefully consider qualification for QSBS benefits when forming, operating, and selling their companies. Alexander Lee is a partner at Cooley LLP. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the firm, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS