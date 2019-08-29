PTAB Creates Precedent Against IPRs After Pulled Challenge

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Companies who launch a patent challenge in district court will be blocked from seeking inter partes review of that patent, even if the court case is voluntarily dropped, under a decision the Patent Trial and Appeal Board designated as precedential Thursday. The America Invents Act prohibits inter partes review from being instituted if the challenger has previously filed a case in district court challenging the validity of a claim in the same patent. This has been referred to as the declaratory judgment rule. Ruling in a dispute between Cisco Systems and Chrimar Systems, the PTAB said in January there was no...

