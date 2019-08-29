Texas Judge Scolded For Closing Court To Protest Kavanaugh

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge has been publicly admonished by the state's judicial disciplinary authorities after he closed his courtroom and draped its doors in funeral bunting to silently protest Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to a decision made public Thursday. The Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct handed down its decision Aug. 8 finding that a public admonition was the appropriate discipline for Travis County Judge John Lipscombe after he admitted to the silent protest of Kavanaugh's confirmation. "By closing his courtroom and draping its doors in black fabric in public protest of the confirmation of Justice...

