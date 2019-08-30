US Aid Agency Launch May Not Meet Expectations

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, is scheduled to make its official debut as a new U.S. government agency on Oct. 1. Authorized by the Better Utilization of Investments Leading to Development Act of 2018, or BUILD Act,[1] and comprising a merger of a somewhat revamped Overseas Private Investment Corporation with the Development Credit Authority of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the U.S. government has been racing to complete the DFC’s organization before the October deadline. Although a number of critical steps have been achieved so far, including the legally required approval of its bylaws[2] by its board of...

