Rising Star: Wiley Rein's Tessa Capeloto

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Wiley Rein LLP’s Tessa Capeloto has scored key victories for American manufacturers in trade investigations, while spearheading the firm’s efforts to challenge importers’ bids to dodge the Trump administration’s recent tariffs...

To view the full article, register now.