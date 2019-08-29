GOP Senators Slam Democrat 'Threats' To Pack High Court

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The Republican members of the Senate sent a letter to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday railing against an amicus brief submitted by some of their Democratic colleagues in a case over gun restrictions in New York, accusing the Democrats of threatening to pack the high court. All 53 Republican senators signed on to the letter, which focused on an excerpt of the Democrats' brief to the high court that said, "The Supreme Court is not well," and referenced public sentiment in favor of restructuring the court "in order to reduce the influence of politics." Those lines, the Republicans said, constitute...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS