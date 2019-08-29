DC Court Nixes Fast-Track Plea For Trump's Tax Return Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court judge denied a motion Thursday to fast track the House Ways and Means Committee's suit to procure President Donald Trump’s tax return information from the federal government. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, in refusing to grant summary judgment to the committee, said that the case requires a more deliberative approach. “It may be appropriate to expedite this matter at some point, but not now,” he said. "The Committee has not justified its request to bypass the motion to dismiss stage and skip ahead to summary judgment.” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., made the...

