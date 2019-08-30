Plea Hearing Postponed In £46M Investment Fraud Case

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 4:01 PM BST) -- A plea hearing for the former chief executive of an asset manager who is accused of conspiring with a former colleague and a high-flying banker in a £46 million ($56.2 million) investment fraud has been postponed to allow the three men to be arraigned at the same time. Frederic Marino, the former chief of London-based fund manager FM Capital Partners Ltd. has been charged with fraudulent trading, conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position and conspiracy to transfer criminal property. Marion was due to be arraigned at Southwark Crown Court on Friday. But Judge Martin Beddoe delayed the hearing at...

