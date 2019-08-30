EU Greenlights AXA, NN Group Joint Venture

Law360, London (August 30, 2019, 7:28 PM BST) -- The European Commission on Friday approved a joint venture between companies owned by insurance group AXA SA and a subsidiary of Dutch financial services company NN Group NV to form a new business that will operate in the Spanish residential rental market. The commission said the joint venture between AXA's Lindisfarne SL, ESI One SARL and Alterimmo Europe SARL and NN Group's REI Spain BV does not raise any competition concerns. AXA and NN Group creating and then acquiring shares in a newly incorporated company will have very limited impact on the European market, the EU authority concluded after an antitrust...

