Dutch Call For European Method To Deal With FATCA Hassles

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 12:32 PM EDT) -- The Dutch government has said it wants a European approach to dealing with an American tax law that risks cutting off banking services to Europeans who are also American citizens. The comments come as a deadline approaches that would make it harder for people with U.S. citizenship who have few or no ties to the U.S. to get banking services in Europe. If banks lack a tax identification number of a person with U.S. tax liability by the end of this year, the banks could face penalties under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act. U.S. citizens are liable to file U.S. taxes even...

