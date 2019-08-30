PTAB Grapples With Motor Oil Patent Challenged By Chevron

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board probed Friday whether a skilled artisan would have been reasonably likely to come up with a motor oil formulation covered by an Infineum USA LP patent that Chevron wants the board to knock out. Chevron Oronite Company LLC says the formulation would have been obvious to skilled artisans because publications containing descriptions of oil compositions designed to meet similar goals long predated the Infineum patent's issue date in 2002 and used the same components. Oil compositions with the same viscosity, volatility ranges and additives were common when the patent issued, Chevron contends. Representing Chevron, Naveen...

