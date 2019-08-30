Utah Reg Changes Could Allow Nonlawyers To Practice Law

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Utah’s Supreme Court has approved a path forward for regulatory changes that will create new opportunities for accounting firms, legal technology companies and other organizations to offer a wider array of legal services to consumers, according to an announcement by the court. The Utah Supreme Court unanimously voted to pursue the changes to its regulatory structure for legal services on Wednesday, the announcement said. In order to determine exactly what changes it will make in the long term, Utah will launch an experimental “sandbox” in which legal service providers will propose and execute new business structures and methods of service delivery...

