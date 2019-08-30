Amid Acute Regulatory Pressure, Can Libra Hold It Together?

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The Libra Association, the governing body tasked with overseeing the proposed Libra digital currency, has faced continuous pressure from a slate of financial regulators, largely as a result of Facebook's central role in the project, leaving the future of the endeavor in a "fluid" state. Officials around the globe are scrutinizing the Swiss-based Libra Association and in particular Facebook's involvement and intentions for the project, a reality that the social media giant has accepted and told Law360 it is addressing head-on. While the regulatory hurdles will be significant, experts who spoke with Law360 see a cautiously optimistic future for the association,...

