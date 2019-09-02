The 2019 Regional Powerhouses

Law360 (September 2, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The law firms on Law360’s list of 2019 Regional Powerhouses are handling some of the biggest deals and most high-profile courtroom battles across eight states, offering clients regional expertise and making a lasting impact on the law at the state and local level. Here, Law360 examines the forces driving legal work in California, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois and Massachusetts, and the accomplishments of the firms leading the pack. CALIFORNIA Powerhouses Lead Hot Calif. Legal Market Facing Shakeup This eclectic group of California Powerhouses has steered billions in transactions, landed multimillion-dollar settlements and secured precedential rulings, representing tech and...

