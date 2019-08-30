Bank Trustee Urges Justices To Examine Court’s Refund Rule

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A trustee of a defunct bank holding company asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to return a $4.1 million tax refund and resolve a circuit split for determining how tax refunds of bankrupt companies are allocated. Simon E. Rodriguez, the trustee for Colorado-based holding company United Western Bancorp Inc., said the so-called Bob Richards rule “subverts” federal and state tax laws, which resulted in prior lower-court decisions that transferred a $4.1 million tax refund from Bancorp to its subsidiary, United Western Bank. The court-created rule should be abandoned because it was never intended by Congress or state lawmakers to dictate how tax...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS