Volcker Revisions Overhaul Proprietary Trading, Compliance

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 5:04 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 20, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency approved a final rule adopting key changes to the proprietary trading and compliance program provisions of the Volcker Rule implementing regulations. The agencies also finalized revisions to certain covered fund requirements for which language was proposed in 2018. However, key elements of the covered funds provisions will be addressed in a new separate proposal to be issued by the Volcker Rule agencies. The three other Volcker Rule implementing agencies have not yet acted on the rule. The final rule adopted by the FDIC...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS